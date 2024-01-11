FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Financial Review

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and OneMedNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.87 -$95.25 million N/A N/A OneMedNet $1.83 million 13.74 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.11

Profitability

OneMedNet has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This table compares FOXO Technologies and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Volatility and Risk

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OneMedNet beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

