Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $53.25

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
FR opened at $53.49 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
