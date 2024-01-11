Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $248.54

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.50.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

