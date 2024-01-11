Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

