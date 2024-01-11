Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.19.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $244.83 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

