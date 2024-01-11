Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

