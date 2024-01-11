Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after buying an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.