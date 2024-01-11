Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $141.36

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,331,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.