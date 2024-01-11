Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $4,765,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

