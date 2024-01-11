Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$166.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$168.99.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0208132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

