Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$25.16 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

