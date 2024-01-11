Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company.

KNSL opened at $371.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

