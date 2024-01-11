Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 491.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.27).
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.28) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
BDEV stock opened at GBX 554 ($7.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.61. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,044.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
