Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.24.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.23 and a 200 day moving average of $247.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

