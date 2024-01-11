SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NYSE S opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,437. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

