Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $63.57

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

KTB stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.