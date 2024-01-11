Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.4397099 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.58%.
In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total transaction of C$95,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
