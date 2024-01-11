agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 4,617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in agilon health by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in agilon health by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in agilon health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

