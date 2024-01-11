Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

