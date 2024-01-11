South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. BNP Paribas lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

