Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

