Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $232.44

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $200.81 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.