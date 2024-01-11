Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) PT at $107.67

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

