Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,026 ($38.57).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.71) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Experian Trading Up 0.8 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
