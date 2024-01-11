Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

