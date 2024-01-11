SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,015.83 ($25.70).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.65) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,125 ($27.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.86) to GBX 2,050 ($26.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,871.66 ($23.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,515.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,811.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,711.79. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

