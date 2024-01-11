Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $185.62 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $10,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $8,269,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

