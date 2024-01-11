Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.89.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

