Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.27.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.14 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.