Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.81 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.