Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tuya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Tuya has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

