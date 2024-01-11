TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

SNX stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

