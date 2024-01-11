Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $415.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $380.00.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.27.

Shares of POOL opened at $389.85 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

