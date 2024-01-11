Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $78.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

