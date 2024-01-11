Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

