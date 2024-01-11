KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.