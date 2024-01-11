Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

