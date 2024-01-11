agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 4,617.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in agilon health by 48.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

