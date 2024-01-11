United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

