Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,912,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,825,582.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,912,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,825,582.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,545,767 shares of company stock worth $28,189,237. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 537,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

