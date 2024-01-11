HC Wainwright Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

