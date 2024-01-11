Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.92.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.