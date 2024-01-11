Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

TMO opened at $544.12 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

