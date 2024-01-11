OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

OKYO opened at $1.70 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

