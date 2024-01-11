Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.