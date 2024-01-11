Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $209.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $221.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.