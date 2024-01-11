Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $499.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $500.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.