CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

CNHI opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

