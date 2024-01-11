Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.23 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

