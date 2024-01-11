Mizuho Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. Okta has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 110.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

